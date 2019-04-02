Alan M. Rifkin

Founder, Managing Partner

Rifkin Weiner Livingston

Alan M. Rifkin is managing partner of Rifkin Weiner Livingston and serves as chairman of the firm’s sports franchise and media rights practice and co-chair of the business and commercial transactions practice.

He founded RWL in 1989 after serving as counsel and chief legislative officer to former Gov. William Donald Schaefer. He previously served in the same capacity for the Maryland State Senate.

Among his clients are the Baltimore Orioles, Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, the Maryland Jockey Club and the Preakness Stakes. He has represented the Baltimore Orioles in negotiations with Major League Baseball concerning compensation for the Orioles in connection with the relocation of the Washington Nationals to Washington, D.C.

He has also represented the Washington Redskins on a variety of matters, including the proposed relocation of the franchise from Washington, D.C., to Maryland.

In the area of complex civil and commercial litigation, Rifkin represented the widow of one of the U.S. Postal workers who died as a result of contact with an anthrax-contaminated letter mailed to the United States Congress.

“I learned long ago that what our clients really want is thoughtful and pragmatic guidance,” Rifkin said. “Being an advocate and a counselor, with a heavy emphasis on the latter, has always been a guiding principle, and I believe it has been a large measure of our firm’s success.”

Rifkin is also an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.