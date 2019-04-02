Quantcast

BARBARA A. GIBBS v. JEFFREY NADEL, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2019

Real property -- Foreclosure action -- Statute of limitations In March 2015, Jeffrey Nadel, Scott Nadel, Daniel Menchel, and John-Paul Douglas, appellees, acting as substitute trustees, filed an Order to Docket in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, seeking to foreclose on real property owned by Barbara and Melvin Gibbs, appellants. The Gibbses filed a counterclaim ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo