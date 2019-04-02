Charles Monk

Managing Partner

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

Charles Monk has more than 40 years of experience as a trial lawyer representing securities and financial service companies, energy providers, developers and others facing crises or high-stakes transactions.

Monk has been managing partner at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr’s Baltimore office for more than 20 years.

Previously, Monk worked in the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, first as chief of the Antitrust Division and then as deputy attorney general. He led criminal prosecution in cases involving the Maryland savings and loan crisis. His success prosecuting those cases relied on his rich knowledge of financial practices, and that knowledge serves his clients now.

Since 2000, he has been named to The Best Lawyers in America for Antitrust, Bet-the-Company and Bankruptcy and Intellectual Property, and since 2005 has been named one of “America’s Leading Lawyers in Litigation” by Chambers USA. In 2013, he was recognized as a University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law Distinguished Alumnus.

Complementing Monk’s success in law is his community involvement and mentorship. He is chairman of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science Board of Visitors, past chairman of the Greater Baltimore Committee, former vice chairman and treasurer of Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, past president of the McDonogh School Board of Trustees, past chairman of Maryland State Ethics Commission, past chairman of the Gubernatorial Task Force on Local Government Antitrust Immunity and past chairman of the Gubernatorial Task Forces on State Health Care Procurement.