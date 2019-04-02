Quantcast

Court of Appeals disbars NY attorney who sent fake court order

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 2, 2019

The state’s highest court disbarred an attorney who is licensed in Maryland but based in New York. The Court of Appeals decision is harsher than the two-year suspension the lawyer received in his home state.

