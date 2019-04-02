Donald L. DeVries Jr.

Founding Partner

Goodell, DeVries, Leech & Dann

Donald L. DeVries Jr., a founding partner of Goodell, DeVries, Leech & Dann, has tried more than 100 cases. Since he and his partners established Goodell DeVries in 1988, he has built an award-winning medical malpractice defense litigation practice.

“It has been a privilege to be part of building a very successful top-flight law firm working with outstanding attorneys and clients, many of whom have also become close friends,” DeVries said.

He graduated with honors from Dartmouth College in 1969 and received his law degree with honors from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law in 1973. Among many other recognitions, he has been named to the Best Lawyers in America each year since 1995, twice named “Lawyer of the Year,” in 2012 for Baltimore Medical Malpractice Law and in 2017 for Baltimore Personal Injury Litigation. He is a passionate advocate for emergency medical services and received the Maryland Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians’ EMS Provider of the Year Award in 2006.

“I am also very proud to have been able to serve the citizens of Maryland as the volunteer chairman of the Emergency Medical Services Board, which oversees the entire EMS system,” DeVries said. “I served in this capacity for nearly 26 years under five governors. My management style has been to build consensus to enhance the cooperative excellence of Maryland’s statewide EMS system, which is the best in the country and continues to serve as a national model.”