Fagan Harris

CEO/President

Baltimore Corps

Fagan Harris co-founded Baltimore Corps in 2013 with a broad goal.

He wanted to harness the efforts of what he describes as social entrepreneurs — talented people with innovative solutions to society’s most pressing social problems.

“They are ambitious and persistent, tackling major social issues and offering new ideas for wide-scale change,” he said.

Today, the organization acts as a sort of network, connecting its pool of social entrepreneurs with the right people and organizations that can move the needle on a given issue.

His work has garnered many accolades, including recognition as a “Visionary” by Baltimore Magazine in 2018, in the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s ‘40 Under 40’ in 2016, and in Forbes Magazine’s ‘30 Under 30’ in 2015.

Along the way, he’s received fellowships from Ashoka, Echoing Green, and The Aspen Institute.

Harris grew up in Maryland and attended public school just outside Baltimore until he left for Stanford University in 2005. He also was a Rhodes Scholar at the University of Oxford.

“Fundamentally, my early experiences highlighted the importance of equity in our public systems,” he said.

That was especially true with things didn’t go well, Harris explained, highlighting the need for everyone, no matter their origins and backgrounds, to get a fair shot at achieving their goals and a safety net to protect them in the hard times.

“Each of us, and especially our leaders, are critically responsible for making sure that vision is a reality in our state,” Harris said.