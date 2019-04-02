Quantcast

Is there a non-hospital peer review privilege?

By: Barry Rosen Barry F. Rosen and Justin P. Katz April 2, 2019

To encourage an effective peer review process, some states have promulgated laws that make peer review findings confidential and privileged. Furthermore, these laws generally provide that medical review committee findings are inadmissible in court. However, many hospitals routinely contract with outside physician groups to provide services at the hospitals. For example, hospitals will often rely on ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo