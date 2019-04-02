Quantcast

Jeremy Rosenthal | Long & Foster Real Estate

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2019

rosenthal-jeremy-long-fosterJeremy Rosenthal, a real estate professional for five years, has been named manager of Long & Foster Real Estate’s College Park office.

Rosenthal has been working in the real estate industry since 2014, when he joined the Long & Foster family. After achieving great success and accomplishment in the industry, he earned his broker’s license in 2017. Rosenthal was previously the sales manager in both the College Park office as well as the Silver Spring/Burtonsville/Laurel office since February 2016.

Rosenthal is active in the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors, where he served on the association’s Young Professional’s Network from 2015 to 2017.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo