Jeremy Rosenthal | Long & Foster Real Estate

Jeremy Rosenthal, a real estate professional for five years, has been named manager of Long & Foster Real Estate’s College Park office.

Rosenthal has been working in the real estate industry since 2014, when he joined the Long & Foster family. After achieving great success and accomplishment in the industry, he earned his broker’s license in 2017. Rosenthal was previously the sales manager in both the College Park office as well as the Silver Spring/Burtonsville/Laurel office since February 2016.

Rosenthal is active in the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors, where he served on the association’s Young Professional’s Network from 2015 to 2017.