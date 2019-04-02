Quantcast

Altimmune loses $34M in 2018, still raises millions from investors

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2019

Altimmune Inc., a Gaithersburg company working on a flu vaccine and on a potential cure for Hepatitis B., posted a loss of $42.5 million in 2018 as it continued to raise funds from investors, the company announced Tuesday. The company had net proceeds of roughly $37.4 million from public and direct offerings during the year, according ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo