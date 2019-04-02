Quantcast

Mayor Pugh’s woes add to Baltimore’s negative narrative

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 2, 2019

Mayor Catherine Pugh often stressed the importance of better storytelling in attracting businesses, investment and residents to Baltimore. The controversy revolving around payments Pugh received for her self-published "Healthy Holly" children's book series, however, rehashes a dispiriting story arc, according to executives doing business in Baltimore: Once again, Baltimore is saddled with a reputation as a ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo