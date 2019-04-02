Michele D. Hotten

Judge

Maryland Court of Appeals

Judge Michele D. Hotten has served at every level of Maryland’s court system. In 2015, she was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to the Maryland Court of Appeals, the highest court in the state, and she was elected to the seat for a 10-year term in 2016.

Previously, Hotten served on the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, appointed to the seat by then-Gov. Martin O’Malley in 2010, and elected to the seat in 2012. Before that, she served as associate judge from 1995 to 2010 and civil coordinating judge from 2006 to 2010 on the Prince George’s County Circuit Court.

“The hallmark of the legal profession is the rule of law and service to others,” Hotten said. “I hope that I have inspired lawyers and judges to become servants to that larger narrative, while achieving a legacy of duty, honor and responsibility.”

She has received the Legacy Award of the Alliance of Black Women Attorneys, the Leadership Award from Prince George’s County Harlem Remembrance Foundation, the Gertrude E. Rush Award from the National Bar Association, the James H. Taylor Award from the Prince George’s County Bar Association and the Leadership in Law Award from The Daily Record. She also was named to Maryland’s Top 100 Women by The Daily Record in 2014.

She served on the Maryland Judicial Conference’s Judicial Ethics Committee from 1996 to 2006, the Commission on Racial and Ethnic Fairness in the Judicial Process from 2002 to 2004, the Council on Jury Use and Management from 1999 to 2000, and the Court of Appeals Standing Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure from 2007 to 2010.