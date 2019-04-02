Quantcast

PATRICK HOWELL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Traffic stop Patrick Howell, appellant, was charged in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City with four counts of possession of a firearm following a disqualifying conviction. Before trial, Mr. Howell moved to suppress the firearm from evidence based on his contention that it was obtained in a search ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo