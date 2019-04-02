Rachel Garbow Monroe

CEO

Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation

As president and CEO of The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, Rachel Garbow Monroe has been the key driver of several of the organization’s new initiatives.

These include a national convening on Jewish poverty in the U.S., and a $12 million partnership with the Foundation for Jewish Camp to boost the accessibility for campers and staff with disabilities.

The foundation, with about $2.6 billion in assets, will hand out $125 million in grants this year to nonprofits working to help low-income, vulnerable individuals and families.

With such funds at its disposal, a foundation of the Weinberg’s size and scope has the ability to make a real and lasting difference in whatever it does. Yet even the Weinberg Foundation needs to collaborate with other organizations, public and private, to affect the quality of life for those it seeks to help, Garbow Monroe said.

That’s because at the end of the day, there are so many projects that need funding, the foundation can only give to a small portion of those who request help.

“This requires us to be very thoughtful and strategic, taking into account how we can deploy funding to create impact that is measurable and sustainable over time,” she said.

Prior to her current role, Garbow Monroe was CEO for The Associated Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, and the worldwide director of marketing for the international architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.

She was also an adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University for five year, and taught a graduate nonprofit marketing course at the Institute for Policy Studies.