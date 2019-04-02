Quantcast

Sam Young | Continental Realty Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2019

young-sam-continental-realty-corpSam Young was promoted to assistant service manager for The Crossings at White Marsh with Continental Realty Corporation, a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company.

Formerly a service technician, Young joined the company in 2015.

Young will assist the community manager and service manager in the oversight of day-to-day maintenance responsibilities associated with the multifamily community in Baltimore County. He will also be a resource for other company technicians needing mentorship in HVAC-related issues.

