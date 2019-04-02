Quantcast

TIMOTHY E. HORAN, ET UX., v. JESSICA L. MARKS

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2019

Real property -- Unjust enrichment -- Res judicata The Circuit Court for Queen Anne’s County granted summary judgment to Jessica Marks, the appellee, on an unjust enrichment claim by her parents, appellants Timothy and Valerie Horan, relating to maintenance and improvement costs for real property titled in Ms. Marks’s name. The Horans contend that the circuit ...

