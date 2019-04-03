Quantcast

Hopkins says Pugh sought to sell it ‘Holly’ books

City ethics board discloses more donors to ABC for book purchases

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer April 3, 2019

An employee of Johns Hopkins Health System was approached by then-Sen. Catherine Pugh about buying her "Health Holly" children's books but declined, a system spokeswoman said Wednesday. At the time, Pugh sat on the Senate Finance Committee, the panel responsible for legislation affecting hospitals. Johns Hopkins University and the health system each have no record of ever ...

