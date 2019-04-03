Quantcast

Duty to report child abuse trumps marital privilege, Md. high court says

Court of Appeals reinstates murder conviction

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 3, 2019

ANNAPOLIS – The statutory duty of Marylanders to report suspected child abuse to law enforcement trumps the general rule that private communications between spouses are inadmissible at trial, Maryland’s top court ruled Tuesday in reinstating the murder conviction of an uncle who confessed to his wife via text of having beaten their nephew. In its 6-1 ...

