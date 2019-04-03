Quantcast

Franchot condemns consulting firm examining UMMS dealings

By: Capital News Service Daniel Oyefusi April 3, 2019

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot condemned the independent consulting firm tasked with reviewing business dealings between the University of Maryland Medical System and multiple members of its board, including Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo