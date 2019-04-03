Quantcast

‘Healthy Holly’ may test stronger Inspector General

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 3, 2019

Large payments Mayor Catherine Pugh accepted for self-published children's books may provide the first significant test of expanded powers granted Baltimore's inspector general. Isabell Mercedes Cumming, the city's inspector general, said she can't confirm or deny any ongoing investigations. She did, however, acknowledge the ability to probe alleged financial misconduct, waste and fraud by city employees. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo