Quantcast

Heritage Financial marks 20th anniversary

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2019

Heritage Financial Consultants, a private, full service, independent wealth management firm based in Hunt Valley, is celebrating the company’s 20th anniversary this month. Two decades after its inception, Heritage has grown to $4 billion in assets under management with more than 80 staff members spread across seven locations in four states. Over the past 20 years, Heritage has ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo