Journalist Ryan to speak at BCCC commencement

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2019

Award-winning author and White House correspondent April Ryan will be the keynote speaker for Baltimore City Community College’s 70th commencement June 1.  Ryan, a Baltimore native and Morgan State University graduate, mentors aspiring journalists and up and coming broadcasters. She is one three African Americans to have served on the White House Correspondents Association board. She is ...

