Quantcast

Appellate court upholds dismissal of class action over ‘piggyback tax’

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 3, 2019

An intermediate appellate court has upheld the dismissal of a $38 million lawsuit filed by a class of Maryland taxpayers who sued the state comptroller after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the state’s “piggyback tax.” The Court of Special Appeals found, in an opinion filed last week, that the taxpayers must exhaust administrative remedies with ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo