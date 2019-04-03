Quantcast

Dean of Syracuse’s Newhouse school, Lorraine Branham, formerly of Maryland, dies

By: Associated Press April 3, 2019

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Lorraine Branham, dean of Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, has died at 66. Chancellor Kent Syverud said Branham died Tuesday after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He called her "a pillar in the Syracuse University community" and "an icon in the media industry." Branham, who was born in Philadelphia, received her ...

