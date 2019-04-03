Quantcast

Local attorneys wait to see full scope of Pugh’s legal woes

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 3, 2019

With new information about Mayor Catherine Pugh's book deals with nonprofits and businesses coming to light daily and one investigation underway, Baltimore attorneys cautioned Wednesday that it was unclear what, if any, laws may have been violated and that Pugh enjoys the presumption of innocence. Pugh, who took a leave of absence Tuesday while dealing with health concerns, is ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo