Amtrak plans $90M Penn Station investment

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 4, 2019

Amtrak plans to invest $90 million in upgrades to Baltimore's historic Penn Station as part of a master development agreement with Penn Station Partners. Proposed improvements to the station funded by Amtrak include expansion to serve more passengers and improve travelers' experience. Developer Penn Station Partners and Amtrak continue hammering out the "Next Stop Penn Station," ...

