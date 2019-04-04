Quantcast

Baltimore files second class complaint against banks in federal court

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 4, 2019

Baltimore joined plaintiffs from around the country this week by filing a federal lawsuit in New York alleging a price-fixing conspiracy by banks that purchase and sell debt issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The city's potential class-action suit is being consolidated with seven others, filed by pension funds, and alleges banks colluded to fix prices ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo