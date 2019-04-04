Quantcast

Companies’ tax windfall fuels record share buybacks

By: Associated Press Damian J. Troise April 4, 2019

  U.S. corporations spent a record amount buying back their own shares last year, using 2017's tax-cut windfall to reward shareholders rather than to invest or expand their businesses. Companies in the S&P 500 spent $806 billion on stock buybacks in 2018, blowing away the previous record of nearly $590 billion set in 2007. The information technology ...

