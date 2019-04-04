Quantcast

David S. Brown leases 3,026 SF at Valley Village Shopping Center

By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2019

Orangetheory Fitness signed a lease with David S. Brown Enterprises LTD for a 3,026 square-feet space in the Valley Village Shopping Center for its 14th area gym. The Florida-based fitness franchise has 1,100 locations nationwide and plans to add another 300 studios in 2019. In a Feb. 4 release, Orangetheory Fitness CEO and co-founder Dave Long ...

