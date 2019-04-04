Quantcast

For Pugh, probes of book deals may mean hefty legal bills

It's highly unlikely she could tap campaign funds to pay for attorneys

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 4, 2019

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh could be looking at tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees as the likelihood grows of multiple investigations into her book deals with the University of Maryland Medical System and other entities. Pugh finds herself at the center of a number of ethics and criminal reviews. Those mounting legal ...

