Quantcast

Giant to open new grocery location in Olney

By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2019

Landover-based regional grocery chain Giant Food will open a new 40,270-square-foot location in Olney April 12 at 18140 Village Center Drive, company officials announced Thursday. Giant’s current location in Olney at 17821 Georgia Ave. will remain open through April 11 to avoid any interruption in service for its customers. The new location will be the grocer's first ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo