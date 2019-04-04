Quantcast

Senate, House back different oversight measures for UMMS board

Agreement between chambers expected to be reached

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 4, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's legislature is moving closer to passing legislation that will place stricter ethics requirements on the University of Maryland Medical System Board. The Senate, however, passed a version Thursday that differs in a number of ways from a House version approved unanimously the previous day, including online reporting and provisions to replace the entire ...

