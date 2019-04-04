Quantcast

Senate panel kills bill to end time limit on child abuse suits

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 4, 2019

ANNAPOLIS – By the slimmest of margins, the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee on Wednesday killed House-passed legislation to eliminate the statute of limitations on lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse. The panel’s 5-5 vote ensures that Maryland’s current statute permitting suits to be filed by alleged victims until they reach age 38 will remain unchanged. Maryland law generally ...

