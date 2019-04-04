Quantcast

Barr defends handling of Mueller’s Russia report

By: Associated Press April 4, 2019

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr on Thursday defended his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation, saying the document contains sensitive grand jury material that prevented it from being immediately released to the public. The statement came as Barr confronts concerns that his four-page letter summarizing Mueller's conclusions unduly sanitized the ...

