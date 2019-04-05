Quantcast

As reviews unfold, Kelly and UMMS’ fortunes intertwined since 1984

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer April 5, 2019

Three years ago hundreds of KELLY employees gathered for a group photograph outside of the company’s headquarters at 1 Kelly Way in Sparks. What was once a mom-and-pop insurance operation founded in the basement of a Timonium home was celebrating its 40th anniversary. KELLY is still a family operation, but it has far outgrown the basement with ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo