ADVERTISEMENT

ATTORNEY

Cowie & Mott, P.A. seeks attorney with 2-5 years of litigation experience to join boutique practice focusing on construction and business litigation. Qualified candidate will have the ability to independently manage a case load, including client intake, discovery, motions practice, and hearings. Competitive compensation and benefits and a well-struck work-life balance in relaxed office environment. Maryland bar required, DC preferred.

Please submit resume and writing sample to: cmc@cowiemott.com

