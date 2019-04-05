Quantcast

ATTORNEY
Cowie & Mott, P.A. seeks attorney with 2-5 years of litigation experience to join boutique practice focusing on construction and business litigation.  Qualified candidate will have the ability to independently manage a case load, including client intake, discovery, motions practice, and hearings. Competitive compensation and benefits and a well-struck work-life balance in relaxed office environment. Maryland bar required, DC preferred.
Please submit resume and writing sample to: cmc@cowiemott.com

