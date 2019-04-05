Quantcast

AvalonBay to build apartments in Owings Mills mixed-use project

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 5, 2019

The development team for the Foundry Row mixed-use project has finalized a deal with AvalonBay Communities Inc. to build the first and only residential building at the Owings Mills project. Plans for the building, Avalon Foundry Row, include 437 apartments with amenities such as co-working space, dog parks and a swimming pool. According to developers Greenberg ...

