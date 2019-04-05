Quantcast

DAVIN ALLEN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Merger of false imprisonment and armed robbery A jury in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County convicted Davin Allen (“Appellant”) of, inter alia, armed robbery, false imprisonment, carrying a dangerous weapon openly with the intent to injure, and other related offenses. The court sentenced Appellant to a twenty-year sentence ...

