ELMER MAURICE SNOWDEN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Concurrent or consecutive Appellant is currently serving three different sentences imposed in two separate cases by two different courts. As presently construed by the State, subject to credits he may earn, eventual parole, or death, his incarceration will not end until 2106.1 That is because, with one minor exception, those ...

