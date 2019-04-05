Quantcast

Md. telephone equipment maker plans analog-digital adapter

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2019

Patton Electronics Co., a Gaithersburg maker of telephone equipment, plans to offer by the end of June a new adapter that connects analog telephone equipment to digital telephone networks. The SmartNode 200 Analog Telephone Adapter and VOIP Gateway series offers combinations of one to four analog telephony ports, allowing the connection of analog phones, facsimile machines, intercoms ...

