Potomac solo practitioner disbarred following 3 client complaints

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 5, 2019

The Court of Appeals disbarred a solo practitioner in Montgomery County after three former clients complained about his conduct. The state’s highest court found Jonathan David Robbins violated several of the Maryland Attorneys’ Rules of Professional Conduct related to competence, scope of representation and allocation of authority, diligence, communication, fees, conflicts of interest and general misconduct, ...

