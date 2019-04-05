Quantcast

ROBERT JUNIUS PITTMAN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Credit for time served In 2001, Robert Junius Pittman, appellant, was convicted by a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County of felony murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and use of handgun in the commission of a felony. The court sentenced Mr. Pittman to life imprisonment ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo