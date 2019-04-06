Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Penn Station getting investment; Pugh takes leave amid controversy

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2019

Baltimore’s historic Penn Station got news this week of Amtrak’s impending $90 million infusion for upgrades to the transit hub while Catherine Pugh was forced to step down temporarily as the city’s mayor for illness and mounting probes concerning financial dealings associated with her children’s book. Business writer Adam Bednar reported Thursday that Amtrak plans to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo