Quantcast

Busch lauded for integrity, public service

By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2019

Political, civic and business leaders across the state mourned the death of House Speaker Michael Busch Sunday, hailing him as a leader whose commitment to his native state was unswerving and whose personal integrity was unassailable. “Mike and I were elected to the House of Delegates on the same day in 1986,” said Attorney General Brian ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo