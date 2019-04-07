Quantcast

Md. speaker Busch’s medical condition takes ‘significant turn for the worse’

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 7, 2019

Michael Busch, the longest-serving speaker of the House of Delegates, remains in a local hospital and has been placed on a ventilator Sunday as his health has taken a turn for the worse. Busch’s office released a statement Sunday. The announcement comes as  Busch has spent the better part of two weeks fighting pneumonia contracted during ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo