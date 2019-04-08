Debora Johnson-Ross | BCCC

Dr. Debora Johnson-Ross was appointed director of the Mayor’s Scholars Program at Baltimore City Community College.

Most recently, Dr. Johnson-Ross served as senior vice president of academic innovation at BridgeEdU, an education technologies service company. For more than a decade she served as a faculty member and associate dean for academic affairs at McDaniel College.

Johnson-Ross earned a doctorate and a Masters of Arts in International Studies from the University of South Carolina, a Master of Science in contract and acquisition management from the Florida Institute of Technology and an AB in government from Wofford College. She also sits on the board of Common Ground on the Hill and the Bryant Educational Leadership Group. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and Phi Beta Kappa. In 2006 and 2007 she was Fulbright Lecturer in Political Science and History at the University of Buea in Cameroon.