Indonesian lawsuits escalate after Boeing chief’s apology
Bananas, guns, mystery round out roundup
By: Steve Lash
Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer
April 8, 2019
Welcome to Monday, the final day of the 2019 Maryland General Assembly session.
Here are some news items to get your week started.
— Boeing chief’s apology fuels lawsuits by crash victims’ families.
— This copyright case is bananas.
— Sandy Hook lawsuit hopes to uncover what the gun industry knew and when it knew it.
— Was it murder or a failed rescue from a blaze?
