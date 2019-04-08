Quantcast

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE
Brown & Barron, LLC is a well-respected and fast-growing plaintiff’s litigation firm. Currently we are seeking a mid-level associate to work within our medical malpractice and nursing home abuse team. The position offers a focused and driven attorney the opportunity to gain significant litigation and trial experience. The ideal candidate will have 3-7 years’ experience; solid academic credentials; superior research, writing, and verbal skills; and a strong desire for career growth.
To apply, send resume and cover letter to lbarron@brownbarron.com.

