Quantcast

Guntry Club of Maryland to open shooting range, cigar lounge

By: Associated Press April 8, 2019

The Guntry Club of Maryland plans to open a 63,625-foot indoor shooting range and training facility in the fall.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo