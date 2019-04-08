Quantcast

Md. House passes bill doubling filing deadline in child abuse cases

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 8, 2019

ANNAPOLIS – The House of Delegates on Monday passed legislation that would double from 20 to 40 years the statute of limitations on lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse. The limitations period, or time for filing suit, begins under Maryland law when the alleged victim reaches age 18. Thus, current law permits a suit to be filed up ...

