Morgan St. names Prime dean of education and urban studies

By: Daily Record Staff April 8, 2019

Glenda M. Prime, Ph.D. was named dean of the School of Education and Urban Studies at Morgan State University Monday. Morgan St. President David Wilson made the announcement, which follows the retirement of the school’s long-serving dean, Patricia L. Welch, Ph.D. Prime was chosen after the recommendation of the university’s Interim Provost and Senior Vice President ...

